Politics of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP has not treated Kennedy Agyapong well - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said the New Patriotic Party(NPP) has been unfair to the Assin MP Kennedy Agyapong in terms of constituency development.



John Mahama believes that the huge role played by Kennedy Agyapong in the NPP should have merited him some development in his constituency.



Speaking on Woezor TV on Saturday October 17, 2020, John Mahama said the NPP could have been considerate in fixing some major roads in Assin constituency



“ Kennedy Agyapong has not been treated properly if you look at the role he plays in the NPP. I would have thought that his roads will be one of the roads they will have prioritized.”



He further said some minor roads in Nana Addo Dankwa’s hometown have been given priority even though they have less traffic.



“When we awarded the cocoa road somewhere around Akuapim. One of the roads was the president's hometown. From Apadwa through Kyebi to Bomso Junction. It was a road that we awarded. And then we awarded the Twi-Praso road and several others in the cocoa growing areas



And surprisingly the NPP asked the contractor to stop but made the contractor continue the Apadwa-Kyebi-Bomso Junction road. That road even though it has less traffic is finished and it is a first class road. The cost of that road could have been used to fix Twifo Praso road. As influential as Kennedy Agyapong is, I was hoping his road would have been given priority, he explained.



He also added that he will evenly distribute resources when voted back in power on December 7, 20202.

