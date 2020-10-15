Politics of Thursday, 15 October 2020

NPP has no right to accuse us of fake news – Otokunor

Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor has reacted to claims from the Ministry of Information that the opposition party is in the business of churning out fake news.



According to him, the NDC has not engaged in such a displeasing act and he accused the ruling party of being the genesis of fake news in the country.



Speaking in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show, Peter said, “There is no need for me to glorify the NPP with a response on this matter but there has to be clarity. The NPP brought fakes news to our body politics and they have and are still using taxpayers money to create fakes news from the Flagstaff House“.



He further implicated the Information Minister, MP for Adentan Constituency and the Interior Minister for being behind the ‘cartel’ responsible for churning out fake news and social media trolling from the NPP’s ‘operation headquarters’, the Flagstaff House.



The politician indicated that it was “ridiculous” for the government in power to accuse the opposition of engaging in the production of fake news. “If the government with the National Communication Authority (NCA), the Ministry of Interior and other institutions at its disposal is crying wolf saying we produce fake news then, what are they doing about it?



They have no business being in power if they can’t do anything to stop us if we are doing what they claim. We can’t arrest those responsible for the fake news because the NPP is doing this themselves.



Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah alleged that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) going into the 2020 general election will fabricate and spread fake news amongst the general public.



According to him, the NDC had already stated that by fabricating a story saying, a Ghanaian government official has been arrested in the United Kingdom for money laundering involving £26 million.



He revealed that the NDC had imported a cloning technology into the country some seven (7) months ago to further sophisticate their fake news production agenda.





