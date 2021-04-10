NPP has no internal problems like NDC – Charles Bissue

Politics of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Western Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Bissue has insisted that the party has never been united than now.



According to him, the National Executives of the party with the blessings of all party members embarking on a nationwide thank-you tour is all the proof one needs that the party is not dealing with any internal problems.



His description of a problem is the sack of Allotey Jacobs from the opposition NDC.



“The NPP has no internal issues. What you call a problem is when you see Allotey Jacobs and others speaking their minds only for them to be sacked by the NDC. That is a crisis and not leadership”, he stated.



The politician indicated that it is wrong for a section of the public to say members of the NPP are fighting over who leads the party in the 2024 general elections.



“We have heard people claiming the party has been divided into factions because a number of people say they want to contest the flagbearer position. But have you heard Dr Bawumia or Alan Kyerematen come out to say they are contesting for the flagbearership position?” he asked.



Charles Bissue made a special appearance on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show hosted by Don Kwabena Prah.



On his authority, the National Chair of the NPP issuing a statement against ‘premature’ flagbearer campaign shows leadership and not a problem. “A problem is when Sammy Gyamfi comes out to publicly speak against his party leadership”.



Charles admitted every party faces its own challenges but, “the NDC is having serious problems and we are using that as a learning opportunity. There will be a competition alright but there is no problem in our party”, he declared.