NPP has more work to do ahead of 2024 – Vim Lady suggests

General News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Radio personality, Afia Pokuaa known popularly as Vim Lady has indicated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has a lot of work to do ahead of the 2024 elections.



She is of the view that the elections will be a tough one and might cause an upset if work is not invested from now until 2024.



Afia Pokuaa who was speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM, indicated that it may be difficult for the NPP to win the majority in Parliament considering some individuals who want to contest some of the seats as independent candidates.



“Don’t think that what A Plus is doing is a joke. These people will have an impact on whether the NPP will make the majority in Parliament again. Just like people were calling on Lilwin to contest for the Kwabre seat, if he does, it will also be a problem for the NPP.”



She continued “This is not the time to send messages and insult as a member of the NPP. What you need to do now is to work hard and ensure that your message resonates with the people”.