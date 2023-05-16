NPP has made Mahama more popular because of Nana Addo’s underperformance – Analyst

Politics of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Political analyst Emmanuel Nti has suggested that the performance of President Akufo-Addo has made former President John Dramani Mahama more popular.



He stated that the untold hardship, alleged cases of corruption, mismanagement, and unfulfilled promises of this government had made Mr. Mahama appear as the best for the country.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said several Ghanaians are disappointed in the NPP because they expected much better leadership.



"The NPP as a party has already made Mr. Mahama popular. Their leadership style made John Dramani Mahama popular even before he was elected presidential candidate. Listening to Ghanaians will reveal that they are dissatisfied with Nana Addo’s leadership.



Today, Ghanaians are dissatisfied with Nana Addo’s leadership, and they are calling for the return of John Dramani Mahama.”



He advised the NPP to put its house in order and address the country’s challenges if they truly want to break the 80-year jinx.