Politics of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: Hot FM

NPP has made Mahama a credible candidate - Coach Opeele Boateng

Isaac Opeele Boateng, Social Commentator and former coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko football club

Social Commentator and former coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko football club, Isaac Opeele Boateng, better known as Coach Opeele, has stated that the New Patriotic Party has made the Presidential candidate of the Opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama a credible candidate.



Speaking as a panelist on Hot 93.9 FM's political talk show ‘Dwenehobiom’ political, Coach Opeele shared with the host, Chairman KK Asamoah that due to certain shortcomings of the ruling party, ex-president John Dramani Mahama has gained more credibility to himself than he had before.



Explicating his assertion on the show, Coach Opeele said, “The NPP has made John Mahama a credible candidate and these are my reasons: Number one is the ballooning borrowings--for that was the reason for which Mahama was voted out—and his borrowing was described as “reckless borrowing.”



According to him, the borrowing was wrong because the debt incurred would be inherited by the youth in the future; which was why the public was against it.



He, however, added that the “preacher” who spoke against the borrowing is rather doing it more than the former President did.



“Mahama was written off for loans, but Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo has incurred a debt of about GH¢130 Billion".



According to the outspoken social commentator, Mahama has won much more reputation, and it is the fault of the NPP.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.