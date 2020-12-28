General News of Monday, 28 December 2020

NPP has helped ‘lower’ Ghana’s EC’s credibility – MFWA’s Sulemana Braimah

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) Sulemana Braimah has said that the New Patriotic Party has contributed to the lack of credibility of the Electoral Commission.



Some sections of the Ghanaian populace do not trust the electoral commission whiles some have described the electoral management body as an incompetent entity considering the numerous errors committed by the commission.



But in a tweet the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) Sulemana Braimah says the NPP is to blame for the lack of trust in the Commission.



To him, the NPP has supported the Commission in all its activities even when the EC is at fault and need to be condemned.



He said while explaining the reason for the lack of credibility of the EC that “By their tacit support and defense of every action and mistake of the EC, right from the appointment of commissioners, procurement, voter registration, exhibition, election and post-election; NPP folks have not helped the credibility of the EC at all”.

