Source: Kasapa FM

NPP has failed to fulfil its Manifesto promises, pushes road projects to Akyem Abuakwa – NDC

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Eastern Regional Secretariat of the Opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) has accused the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) of woefully reneging on its campaign promises to the people of the Eastern region.



Addressing the media Tuesday at its maiden edition of “Eastern Efie Ny3” series, the NDC said the Akufo Addo government has only partially fulfilled three(3 ) out of twenty-one(21) Eastern Region specific campaign promises captured in the 2016 manifesto representing 14.28%.



The party explained that over eighteen(18) out of thirty-three (33) Districts/Municipalities in the region are yet to see any semblance of a factory whilst others are existing factories rebranded and captured as “One District One factory.”



The party says the NPP has not fulfilled its promise on page 17 of its 2016 manifesto to develop irrigation scheme in Afram Plains and construct suspension bridge over river Afram to connect Kwahu Afram Plains area (campaign Promise).



The Party also stated that the NPP government has failed to provide access to portable water to all residents in the region under Water for All Program “promised in page 23 of their 2016 manifesto as water coverage remain almost the same after 2016.



The NDC also pointed out that, the NPP promised on page 29 of its 2016 manifesto to establish a Regional Technology park in the Region has not been fulfilled .



Other failed promises catalogued by the NDC include provision of free Wi-Fi for all Senior High Schools(Page 32 ) upgrade all existing District Hospitals in the region and construct new ones in Districts without Hospital (page 34 of 2016 NPP manifesto), Baracks regeneration Program (page 43) Develop Industrial Park in Eastern region(Page 47), and protection of all water bodies through “clean Rivers program”(page 27).



The NDC said the three Manifesto Promises partially delivered by the NPP in the Eastern region are; completion of the decades old Eastern Regional cultural Center turned as Theater by the NPP Government instead of constructing brand new modern theater as promised. Also the ongoing Tema -Akosombo-Mpakadan rail projects which the party says was started by John Mahama, and establishment of Middle Belt Development Authority.



Concentration of road projects in small geographical area.



The Eastern Regional Secretariat of the NDC accused the NPP of unfair, discriminatory and selective distribution of road projects concentrated in Central zone of the region -Atewa East and West, Fanteakwa North and South, East Akim(Abuakwa North and South) creating apprehension among Chiefs and people of other parts of the region who fill discriminated against.



The party said “out of 370.4Km of road in the Eastern Region captured by the 2020 budget of the NPP ,none is located in Northern part of Eastern Region :Kwahu East, Kwahu West, Kwahu South, Kwahu Afram Plains North, and Kwahu Afram Plains South.Also none is in the Southern Zone :Upper West Akyem, Ayensuano Nsawam -Adoagyiri Suhum, Akwapim North and South, Okere, New Juaben North and South, then at the Eastern Zone: Upper Manya Krobo, sLower Manya Krobo and Asuogyaman”.



The party emphasized that “as earlier stated ,we are not against those who are benefiting from the road projects .Even for them,but for 2016 elections,these roads would have been fixed by President Mahama.”



Abandoned Projects



The Eastern Regional Communication Director of the NDC Dallas Ampomah Williams listed a number of Schools,roads and hospital projects initiated by John Dramani Mahama but abandoned in the region by the NPP Government. Prominently touched is the Abetifi Hospital Project and Community Day Senior High Schools.



He called on the people of the region to vote for the John Mahama to complete the abandoned projects and ensure equity in the distribution of new infrastructural projects to be funded by the 10 billion dollar “Big Push” to improve the living standards for all not a few.



“We trust John Mahama to deliver and create opportunities for all because of his massive Infrastructure record.We trust him to implement Free Primary Healthcare for all.We trust John Mahama to complete the Abetifi Hospital and all abandoned projects.Also Mahama will provide portable water for all and extend Electricity to unserved towns villages.We trust John Mahama to establish a establish a University in Afram Plains just as he started on Kroboland.”





