NPP has failed, NDC not an option; choose LPG - Akpaloo urges Ghanaians

General News of Saturday, 12 November 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Percival Kofi Akpaloo has called on Ghanaians to change the style of making the country a two-party state.



According to him, the NPP upon its series of promises and assurance of making Ghana a comfortable place to live prior to the 2016 elections has failed and does not deserve to be given the chance to continue ruling the country.



‘’NPP has failed, NDC not an option; choose LPG and I promise you I can take Ghana to the promised land. I can change Ghana’s fortune with an abundance of natural resources God has given us’’, he said.



Speaking on Otec FM's afternoon political talkshow dubbed Dwaberem with Dr. Cash, Mr. Akpaloo explained that the current NPP government has taken the country backwards as they have failed to live up to expectations.



He believes there is more the government should do by making the economy stable but has not been able to do so.



Touching on alternatives to save the country from the current economic woes, Mr. Kofi Akpaloo stated that the NDC can never be an option for Ghanaians as they have been in power for several years but could not do anything better to save the country's economy.



The 2020 LPG flagbearer however stated that the time is due for Ghanaians to drop the two major political parties and give the LPG an opportunity to serve and bring out their ideologies and policies to develop the country.