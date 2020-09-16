Politics of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

NPP has destroyed Agriculture sector - Eric Opoku

Eric Opoku, MP for Asunafo South

Ranking Member on the Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs Committee of Parliament Eric Opoku has noted that the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has squandered the gains made in the agriculture sector by former President John Dramani Mahama.



He said at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) town hall meeting in Kumasi on Tuesday, September 15 that there were a number of investments made in the sector which included free distribution of fertilizers to farmers.



But since the assumption of office, he said, the current government has destroyed all the investments.



To that end, Mr Opoku, who is also Member of Parliament for Asunafo South Constituency, said Ghanaians must show the NPP the exit in this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7.



“Let us all vote for the NDC and former President John Dramani Mahama in this year’s election so that he can continue the good policies he started when he was in office,” he said.



He added: “This government has failed the country, they have destroyed the agric sector.”

