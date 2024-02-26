You are here: HomeNews2024 02 26Article 1918785

Politics of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

NPP group wants Ken Ofori-Atta's appointment withdrawn

Former finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Alliance for Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA), a volunteer group of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has issued a call for the president to withdraw the appointment of Ken Ofori-Atta as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.

AFFA, in a statement, argued that Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta is the only Finance Minister in the Fourth Republic who has faced public condemnation for his handling of the economy.

The group expressed concerns that appointing him to a new position amid the current economic challenges sends the wrong message to the Ghanaian electorate.

The statement from AFFA highlights the dissatisfaction among a segment of the population regarding Mr. Ofori-Atta's past performance as finance minister.

The statement suggests that these sentiments are significant enough to warrant a reconsideration of his new appointment.

