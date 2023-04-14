NPP group accuse CoDA CEO of undermining Weija-Gbawe MP

Politics of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A group of New Patriotic Party members in the Weija-Gbawe Constituency are accusing the Chief Executive Officer for the Coastal Development Authority, Jerry Ahmed Shaib of engaging in what they say are clandestine actions inimical to the fortunes of the party in the constituency.



In a press statement dated April 12, 2023, the group said the state-owned enterprise CEO has been engaging in actions that are deliberately calculated to undermine the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah.



“Hence, we have invited you and your highly patronised medium to draw the hierarchy of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), both at the National and Regional levels to some diabolical and detrimental political gimmicks being played by Jerry Ahmed Shaib, the Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority (CoDA) within Weija-Gbawe Constituency.



“This ongoing and unconventional style of politicking, we say is very despicable and breaking the unity, and peace we have enjoyed in Weija-Gbawe Constituency for the past decade.



"More importantly, it also undermines the NPP rules and regulations governing Parliamentary Primaries, while at the same time undermining the workings of the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) as nomination has not been opened,” the group said.



While accusing Mr Shaib of not being a known active member of the NPP in the Weija-Gbawe Constituency over the past two years, the group stated that the CEO among other things has been undermining the sitting MP through various acts of disrespect.



The group cited an incident where it alleged that Mr Shaib credited himself for the construction of an astroturf in the constituency while the said project was undertaken based on the effort of the MP for the area.



The group thus called on the NPP leadership to call the CoDA CEO to order to protect the interest and fortunes of the party in the constituency.



“We are therefore by this presser appealing to the party hierarchy to call the CoDA CEO, Jerry Ahmed Shaib to order to forestall the peace and tranquillity that we have enjoyed in Weija-Gbawe Constituency which has largely contributed to the NPP’s successes at every election held over the years, so as to enable the sitting Member of Parliament, Hon. Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, the Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Kwasi Brako Kumor, and Constituency Executives to have their peace of mind and operate as well as function effectively and deliver on their duties to the benefit of all and sundry,” the statement said.



Read the full press release below:









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











GA/SARA