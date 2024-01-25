NPP grappling with inexperienced General Secretary – Amoako Baah

General News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former head of the Political Science Department at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Richard Amoako Baah has expressed concern over the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) decision to allow its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, to represent the party at the Manhyia Palace on behalf of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Bosiako.



At the just gone vetting of prospective parliamentary candidates of the NPP at the Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia campaign office at Asokwa in the Ashanti Region, the Regional Chairman of the party, also popularly called “Chairman Wontumi” made certain remarks perceived as disrespectful to the occupant of the Golden Stool.



After his comments went viral, the Kumasi Traditional Council summoned Chairman Wontumi through the national leadership of the NPP on Monday, 22nd January, 2024. A delegation of the party led by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, was at the Manhyia Palace to request clemency for him



Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, Dr. Baah criticized the party’s handling of the issue, pointing out the need for a representative from the National Council of Elders to intervene to address such a sensitive matter. He implied that the General Secretary is inexperienced to handle matters of such magnitude and that his role as an emissary was a total misrepresentation.



“I am very sad to see that the General Secretary is the one who is speaking for the party. Yes, he is the General Secretary, but in this instance, it is not appropriate for him to be the one speaking. So you see the inexperience at play here



“It should be a member of the National Council speaking, with the General Secretary standing beside him because they are older people, they are elders. Don’t they have any Ashanti region member in their rank to speak to this, an elder to speak to this?” he asked.



Footage from the Manhyia Palace on Monday, 22nd January, 2024, exposed Justin Kodua Frimpong’s inability to defuse tension, prompting Dr. Baah’s strong reaction and criticism of his action.



The retired lecturer also raised concerns about the rising levels of indiscipline in the ranks of the party, attributing it to lack of firm leadership. He explained that the tension between the Kumasi Traditional Council and the New Patriotic Party over a comment made by Chairman Wontumi could have been avoided with proactive measures.



Recent reports suggest electoral risks for the NPP, with the incompetent and inexperienced General Secretary for prioritising personal gains and in pursuit of excessive imaginary powers.



Political observers recommend proactive intervention by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s flagbearer, to guarantee victory in 2024.