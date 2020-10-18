Politics of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Source: 3 News

NPP govt unable to account for GH¢365bn oil revenue – Ato Forson

Former Deputy Minister of Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson

A former Deputy Minister of Finance Cassiel Ato Forson, has revealed that the Akufo-Addo administration is unable to account for GH¢365billion of oil proceeds.



He explained that the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme which is being financed with oil revenue has taken only 3billion cedis so far whereas, a total of GH¢367 billion has been accrued oil.



He calculated that when you deduct GH¢3billion from 367 billion, you will be left with 365billion however, the government is unable to account for this remaining amount.



The Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Member of Parliament said these when the flagbearer of his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama was addressing chiefs and traditional leaders in Ajumako on Saturday October 17.



He revealed that unlike this administration that, in his view, is unable to account for the oil revenue, the previous NDC/Mahama administration was able to utilize the revenue prudently to benefit all Ghanaians.



He said “We all know that this government is funding the free SHS with revenue from the oil.



“They have invested 3billion cedis so far into the free SHS".



“If you deduct this 3billion cedis from the 367 billion they that have made from the oil, you will be left with 365billion. Ask the government about the whereabouts of the 365billion they cannot account for it.”



He added “GHS 193billion was accrued under the four-year period of the Mahama administration and we know what we used the money for. We built airports, schools , universities, roads and many more.”

