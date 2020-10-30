Politics of Friday, 30 October 2020

NPP govt has done more than 120% for teachers – Minister

Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has disclosed that the NPP government has fulfilled more than 120% of its manifesto promises to teachers.



According to him, the government has among other things, ensured the restoration of teacher training allowance, ensured prompt payment of teacher’s salary, upgrading of the status and skills of teachers, among others.



The Minister said there were no teachers strike in recent times because of the great things that the Akufo-Addo’s government was doing for teachers in Ghana.



He said Government has shown great respect to Ghanaian teachers over the last three years, 10-months in keeping with its 2016 manifesto.



He said as a result, Ghana has ranked second under the Global Teacher ranking, with China ranking number one.



He stated that due to the great improvements in the conditions of service of Ghanaian teachers and training, a Ghanaian teacher last year won the African Teacher Prize.



The Education Minister is speaking at the 6th edition of the Nation Building Updates being held at the Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra.



The Updates is being held under the theme: “The Teacher at the Centre of Quality Education.”



The Education Minister last meeting at the Updates focused on infrastructure that the Ghanaian Government had provided so far within the close to four years term of the current administration.



Today’s Updates is focusing on teacher-related interventions that are ensuring the Ghanaian teacher is better off and is at the heart of education development in Ghana.



The update is also looking at the achievements of the NPP Government based on its manifesto promises.

