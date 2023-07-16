NPP government is marginalising the Volta Region to settle political scores - Mawutor Agbavitor

Politics of Sunday, 16 July 2023

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

Volta Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mawutor Agbavitor has descended on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, describing it as wicked, incentive, self-seeking and ethnocentric in the fair share of national resources to the people of the Volta region.



According to him, the NPP government was deliberately marginalizing the people of the Volta region to settle political scores, which he said was not good for the fledgling democratic principles of the country.



Agbavitor was speaking during a Civil Society Organisations (CSO) dialogue session held in Ho on Thursday, July 13, under the auspices of the Community Focus Foundation (CFF-Ghana) in partnership with the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA-Ghana) and the Democratic Credentials Network (DCN-Ghana).



He said it was disheartening to witness the rise of exclusionary practices within the political landscape of a nation that prides itself on its democratic principles - "Politics, at its core, should be a unifying force, bringing together diverse voices including political actors and citizens to take collective actions in the right perspectives for the greater good of our nation Ghana."



"We cannot ignore the painful reality of marginalization experienced by certain regions, such as the Volta Region, under the current government, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) - It is important to highlight specific examples of how the ruling government has excluded and marginalized the Ewes and the Volta Region," Agbavitor emphasized.



He said the Volta region had witnessed neglect of crucial infrastructure developments and abandoned projects since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government took office in 2017.



"Basic amenities such as roads, schools, hospitals, and water supply systems have been chronically underfunded and overlooked - This lack of investment hampers the region's progress, restricts economic growth, and limits opportunities for residents of the region," he said.



Agbavitor said, sending military personnel to voter registration centres in the Volta region ahead of the 2020 general elections, was deliberate on the part of the government, which raised serious concerns about the suppression of democratic participation which was the bedrock of Ghana's young

democracy, adding that such actions undermined the principle of free and fair elections, "casting a shadow on the democratic values we hold dear."



He emphasised that no region should be treated as a political pawn or subjected to discriminatory policies as witnessed in recent times.



"Each region, including the Volta region, deserves equal attention, support, and opportunities for growth and development - It is our collective responsibility, as citizens and leaders, to challenge the politics of exclusion and demand inclusivity from our government. We must hold our leaders accountable for their actions, advocating for equitable distribution of resources and fair treatment of all regions

including the right to register and participate in national elections," he said.



The NDC Chairman called on the government and all stakeholders to work together to ensure that every Ghanaian, regardless of their ethnic background, religious affiliation or geographic location, "can fully participate in our democratic process and benefit from the opportunities our nation provides - By embracing inclusivity and rejecting exclusion, we can build a stronger and more united Ghana that upholds the principles of democracy and justice."