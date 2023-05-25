NPP government is delivering on its mandate – Tema MCE

Politics of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has once more highlighted yet another piece of evidence that the Akufo-Addo government is delivering on its mandate in spite of the current global economic challenges.



This time, the piece of evidence that the MCE is selling to the people of Ghana is the novel Financial Industry Command Security Operations Centre (FICSOC).



“Let the nay sayers take another note – government has commissioned FICSOC and this is yet another feather in the cup,” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey wrote in a post on social media on Wednesday.



According to the MCE, “it is yet another gesture of resilience that looks the current global economic challenges in the face and declare that the Akufo-Addo government will never back down on the agenda to develop this country.”



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia commissioned the centre on Wednesday. “it is a world class state of the art Financial Industry Command Security Operations Centre established and operated by the Bank of Ghana (BoG),” Dr. Bawumia said.



The centre is first of its kind in Africa.



The Vice President explained that, “This centre is to prevent, rapidly detect, share information, and respond to cyber threats aimed at the financial industry and ultimately the entire country. All banks are connected to FICSOC and receive real time security alerts, intelligence and network traffic analysis on cyber threats.”



Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey praised Vice President Bawumia for commissioning the centre and commending the Bank of Ghana as well, for establishing the centre.



“Through this FICSOC, Ghana has scored another first in Africa and it must be put on record that it is the Akufo-Addo government which achieved this,” the Tema MCE wrote.



The MCE used the write-up to again urge Ghanaians to not lose hope, but rather continue to back the government so that it continues to deliver on developmental projects for the country.



“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have been urging all of us to continue to hold on to hope and I think so far I have been justified – the IMF money has come and we are still delivering on developmental projects. Let’s continue to hold on to hope that we will come out stronger, because there is plenty of it now.” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey wrote.