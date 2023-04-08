NPP government has taught Ghanaians a bitter lesson - Mahama

Politics of Saturday, 8 April 2023

Source: Afriyie Kwaku Boachie

Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, describing his administration as a bitter pill for Ghanaians.



According to him, the many promises made by the president and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia prior to the 2016 and 2020 elections convinced many Ghanaians into voting for the NPP government.



Former President Mahama believes the Akufo-Addo administration has taught Ghanaians to be careful of the promises politicians make while seeking political power.



He said Ghanaians are really suffering under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led administration and the lessons learnt after voting based on their supercilious promises is bitter and the hardship unprecedented.



Mr. Mahama said, the "incompetent" tag at his administration now fits the NPP well considering the current state of the economy and the plight of the suffering Ghanaians who voted for them.



"They called me incompetent and I told them they have not come close to the presidency before. Now, what do we see? Ghanaians are suffering," he bemoaned.



Speaking at Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency, as part of his three-day tour in the Central Region, Former President Mahama, told delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to vote for people with experience during the party's Parliamentary and Presidential primaries to rescue the country from its knees.



He said, "We currently need people with experience to save our country not experiment," adding that the Akufo-Addo administration has taught us that "So me hwe" is not for managing a country.



Former President Mahama, hinted, that the next NDC government will present to Ghanaians the very alternative they yearn for.