NPP government has embarked on 32 hospital projects in Ashanti Region – Regional Minister

Politics of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah says the New Patriotic Party NPP’s government has embarked on 32 unprecedented hospital projects in the region.



According to him, no government in the fourth republic has constructed more health facilities in the region than the Akuffo Addo lead administration.



Addressing the media in a press conference on. Monday, December 11, 2023, Simon Osei Mensah said, since 2017, the NPP government have embarked on the construction and completion of some thirty-two (32) hospital projects in the Region.



He revealed that, most of the projects were constructed from the scratch by the government while a few of them were inherited facilities from the previous government.



The Minister observed that, some inherited projects including the Afari Military Hospital, Sewua Regional Hospital, Bekwai, Tepa, Konongo and Kumawu district hospitals have been completed by the government.



The rest of the projects he noted were six district polyclinics including Twedie, Suame, Manso Nkwanta Drobonso, Sabronom and Adugyama Polyclinics.



These Polyclinics according to him are all at 95 per the completed with the contractors working installation of equipments.



Under Agenda 111, the Minister noted that government is constructing sixteen (16) district hospitals in Trede, Kokoben, Boamang, Nsuta Sekyere, Manso Adubia, Mankranso, Kwabenakwa, Barekese, Kodie, Asiwa, Akrofuom, Adugyama, Adansi Asokwa, Asokore Mampong, Bantama and Nyinahin, in addition to the construction of a psychiatric hospital in Onwe, in the Ejisue Municipality.



The hospitals, according to him are at various levels of completion with government working towards completing at least half of them in the first quarter of 2024.



About the Press Conference



The press conference which was the first of its kind in the region did not only featured journalists but groups and development partners in the region



The Minister disclosed that, there will be such sessions where he will brief the region on major projects and policies by the government in all sectors of the economy



Hon Simon Osei Mensah said he will continue the conference at least every month where he will pick one sector of the economy and give detailed update of what the government has done since 2017.



All Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives who had health projects in their localities were present at the event and were allowed to give updates of projects in their various districts.