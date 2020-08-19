Politics of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: 3 News

NPP good at making promises but poor at delivering – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) are good at making promises but poor at implementation, former president John Dramani Mahama has said.



He told a gathering of NDC supporters in the Volta Region that the promises made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo before the 2016 elections were “sweet things” that have not been fulfilled.



“Our major opponents (NPP) are good at promises but poor at delivering.



“For them, their policy is that; say anything that the people will believe and vote for you,” he said while addressing the people of South Tongu in Sogakope on Monday.



“Political power is the most important thing to them. And when you get the power, whether you fulfil the promises or not; it doesn’t matter,” he added.



“Let’s compare track records; how many communities have been electrified in the last four years?” he quizzed, adding that: “We took electrification in this country to 86 per cent, one of the best in Africa.”



“When we came in 2009 under [late] Prof. Mills [and] we took over from [then] President Kufuor, only 58 per cent of people in Ghana had access to clean drinking water,” he noted. “By the time we left office, 76 percent of Ghanaians had access to clean drinking water; that’s what we say is a track record, how people have been provided with water in the last four years?”



The former president is on a four-day tour of the Region.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.