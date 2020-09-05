General News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

NPP goes into phones of Ghanaians with campaign messages

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is leading the NPP into the 2020 polls

The heat is turning up, camps are gearing up and tactics, diversified ones are being implored. At this point, political parties will stop at nothing to reach the masses, feed them with their campaign messages and woo them to their sides.



It's less than 3 months to Ghana’s general elections, and aside acclaiming their flagbearer, announcing their running mate and campaigning on various platforms, the New Patriotic Party has decided to go a little beyond; go into the homes of individuals, through their phones.



Individual campaign messages are being sent to phones of some citizens ahead of the election 2020.



It is not yet clear the numbers involved, nor the means through which the contacts were acquired, but messages so far, have been sent to some individuals using various networks in the country.



The message is themed “4MOREYEARS” and reads;



“The NPP inherited a broken economy with collapsing financial institutions and a financial sector riddled with corruption. After JM and his NDC had messed up our country. After JM and his NDC had messed up our country, the NPP came in and cleaned up, restored trust and paid back the people’s hard earned savings. If you can’t trust a man with your money – why would you trust him with your country? This December; vote Nana Akufo-Addo and NPP.”

















