Politics of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: Class FM

'NPP gives better than other parties' – Joe Ghartey

Minister of Railways Development, Joe Ghartey

The Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan and Minister of Railways Development, Joe Ghartey, has called on Ghanaians to re-elect the New Patriotic Party (NPP) come December 7, 2020.



According to him, the re-election of incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP is crucial to consolidating and protecting the socio-economic gains Ghana has made over the last three years, and 10 months.



Mr Ghartey made the call at a training and campaign launch titled 'Agenda Maintain & Increase Seats in Greater Accra'.



The veteran lawyer and politician said the governing NPP which he has served for many years, gives Ghanaians a better option than any other political party in Ghana.



According to him, every time the NPP is in power, Ghana records significant economic development.



For instance, he stated that it took former President John Agyekum Kufuor to move Ghana from a Highly Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) to a middle-income nation.



Under President Akufo-Addo, he said, Ghana has made great economic recovery and progress.



According to him, in spite of coronavirus, Mr Akufo-Addo has through sound leadership, been able to protect the economic gains of the country. "Look at what President Akufo-Addo has done in spite of covid," he said.



He has, therefore, encouraged the youth and every Ghanaian to become "active participant in the victory that is coming."



For him, winning the next election is not just an exercise to keep the NPP in power, but also to protect the future of Ghanaians and Ghanaian children, and to further improve the standards of living of everyone, making Ghana a shining star in the comity of nations.



In that regard, Mr Ghartey says "we have to win the next election to consolidate the gains of the New Patriotic Party, to take the country from strength to strength, to protect our future, your future, the future of our children, the future of all us."



The Railways Development Minister also urged young people in the NPP to take their positions seriously and to serve with a spirit of patriotism and selflessness which he says are two key characteristics he possess.



Mr. Ghartey has been a member of the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th Parliament of Ghana under the 4th Republic.





