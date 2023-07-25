NPP flagbearership race: Watch Suame pastor ‘destroy’ Bawumia in a viral video

Politics of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

A pastor supposed to be from Suame a community in the Ashanti Region is trending on social media after a video of “rubbishing” the presidential bid of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia went viral.



In the video, the pastor said at least five reasons why Dr Bawumia should not be made the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate.



He said that Dr Bawumia lacks credibility and can not be trusted because of previous lies he has told.



According to him, Bawumia having credibility issues does not make him a viable candidate for the presidency of Ghana



The pastor also refuted the assertion that Dr Bawumia has to be made a candidate to honour the Dombo tradition of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He explained that if anybody deserves to be made the leader of the NPP or the president of Ghana it should be someone from the Ga tribe because they have never had a president before.



“This argument they are making is dead on arrival… the people the NPP has cheated the most is the Ga-Adamgde people.



“You (the people of the Northern Region) have had 2 vice presidents and a president if you add PNC. Mention the name of one Ga person… Ga people belong to the UP tradition and have also suffered the most for the NPP. But none of them have been made the presidential candidate of the NPP,” he said.



He added that the vice president is even making the hardship in the country worse because he has left his office and is going round campaigning with the entire government machinery following him.



“This is why I tell people to support Bawumia,” he said in Twi.



