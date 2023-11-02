NPP flagbearership race: Know where regional delegates will cast their votes in NPP's Nov 4 primaries

General News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Preceding the National Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua unveiled specific voting locations for regional officers across the sixteen regions of Ghana.



In a press briefing in Accra on November 2, 2023, Kodua detailed the designated voting centres for regional officers,



“With respect to regional officers, as we all know, the elections will be conducted in 277 polling centres. For regional officers, they will vote in a constituency in the region,” he stated



He then proceeded to outline the distinct voting locations across various regions in the country:



Ashanti Region - Nhyiaeso





Ahafo Region- Asutifi South





Bono Region - Sunyani West





Bono East Region- Nkoranza South





Central Region - Cape Coast South





Eastern Region - New Juaben South





Greater Accra - Korle Klottey





North East Region- Nalerigu Gambaga





Northern Region - Tamale North





Oti Region - Krachie East





Volta Region - Ho West





Savanna Region - Salaga South



Upper East - Navrongo Central



Upper West Region - Wa East



Western Region - Takoradi



Western North - Sefwi-Wiawso



These updates, he added, are part of the concerted efforts by the Presidential Election Committee and the party to ensure a smooth and organised electoral process.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



