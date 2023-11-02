You are here: HomeNews2023 11 02Article 1874009

General News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP flagbearership race: Know where regional delegates will cast their votes in NPP's Nov 4 primaries

The four contesting flagbearers hopefuls of the NPP The four contesting flagbearers hopefuls of the NPP

Preceding the National Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua unveiled specific voting locations for regional officers across the sixteen regions of Ghana.

In a press briefing in Accra on November 2, 2023, Kodua detailed the designated voting centres for regional officers,

“With respect to regional officers, as we all know, the elections will be conducted in 277 polling centres. For regional officers, they will vote in a constituency in the region,” he stated

He then proceeded to outline the distinct voting locations across various regions in the country:

Ashanti Region - Nhyiaeso


Ahafo Region- Asutifi South


Bono Region - Sunyani West


Bono East Region- Nkoranza South


Central Region - Cape Coast South


Eastern Region - New Juaben South


Greater Accra - Korle Klottey


North East Region- Nalerigu Gambaga


Northern Region - Tamale North


Oti Region - Krachie East


Volta Region - Ho West


Savanna Region - Salaga South

Upper East - Navrongo Central

Upper West Region - Wa East

Western Region - Takoradi

Western North - Sefwi-Wiawso

These updates, he added, are part of the concerted efforts by the Presidential Election Committee and the party to ensure a smooth and organised electoral process.

