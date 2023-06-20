NPP flagbearership race: 'It's not his fault' - Nana Akomea on Bawumia getting 'special treatment'

Politics of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

STC Boss, Nana Akomea has replied critics who feel Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is being given preferential treatment.



Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Adjei Agyepong who is one of the party's presidential aspirants has urged the party to allow the Vice President to do his own campaign "instead of forcing people to declare their support for him; which is not good. It's against the tenets of our party".



He further criticised CEOs and other government appointees for openly declaring their support for Dr Bawumia.



