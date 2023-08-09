NPP flagbearership: OB Amoah lists 12 qualities of Bawumia that make him the best to lead

Politics of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapem South and Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Osei Bonsu Amoah (OB Amoah) has made it unambiguously clear that he supports Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s bid to be the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), asserting that he is the ‘primus inter pares’ in the set of persons seeking to lead the NPP in the 2024 General Elections.



At a campaign rally of Dr Bawumia in his Constituency, OB Amoah stated that he was certain that Dr Bawumia would emerge as flagbearer of the party after the National Delegates Conference in November this year.



He was emphatic that Dr Bawumia has the magic wand to help the NPP win a third successive election – break the eight. He then itemized the qualities of Dr Bawumia that make him the most suitable to be the NPP Presidential candidate for the 2024 General Elections.



“…So if I look at the excitement, the commitment, the unity of purpose and all the happenings, the message you have given us is to go and elect Dr Bawumia for you. So we will not disappoint you, and on August 26, the news will not only be that Akuapem South has chosen Dr Bawumia but the whole of Ghana has overwhelmingly voted for him,” he assured the crowd of mostly NPP members.



Below are the twelve qualities he enumerated to drum home his point:



1 Bawumia is a positive-minded man.



2. He has the desired emotional intelligence.



3. He is not bad-tempered or cantankerous.



4. He does not speak recklessly.



5. He has the disposition for leadership.



6. He is a good listener and he responds appropriately.



7. He is articulate.



8. He loves the NPP.



9. He makes powerful, moving speeches.



10. He speaks wisely.



11. He is highly competent!



12. He is the most experienced person in the NPP apart from President Akufo-Addo.