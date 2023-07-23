NPP flagbearership: Bawumia's campaign hits Western Region

Politics of Sunday, 23 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's bid for the New Patriotic Party flagbearership race has finished campaigning in two regions - Greater Accra and the Ashanti Region.



The campaign trail is now headed to the Western Region starting today, Sunday, July 23, 2023.



In a flyer sighted by GhanaWeb, Bawumia's team is expected to meet delegates at Takoradi and Effia.



The Campaign Team thanked the rank and file of the NPP, Chiefs and Elders, religious leaders and other stakeholders who ensured that they were able to carry out a smooth campaign in the Ashanti Region, vote bank of the party.



The campaign team began its campaign activities on July 5, 2023, and sold the message of Dr Bawumia to the delegates and the people at large for two weeks.







