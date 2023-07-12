NPP flagbearership: Akufo-Addo can be accused of betrayal – Lecturer

General News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Political Analyst and a Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Mr Jonathan-Asante Otchere says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo can be accused of betrayal for not supporting Former Trade and Industry Minister, Mr. John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen’s presidential ambition.



Mr. Jonathan-Asante Otchere also said the President did not keep his promise made to Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten prior to the 2008 general election at the NPP delegates conference held at the University of Ghana, Legon.



“The Adru Me So is in reference to President Akufo-Addo. President Akufo-Addo can be accused of betrayal because you have forgotten what you said when Alan allowed you to go.



"When you said you would also make sure he also gets there based on the sacrifice he made to you.” Jonathan Asante Otchere recounted in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Considering Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten and other presidential aspirants of the NPP, Mr. Jonathan Asante Otchere noted that, among all, the Former Trade Minister has a better standing.



“Alan has been a presidential contestant several times. He has contested Mr Akufo-Addo. In terms of his pedigree in the party, Alan is one of the eldest in the party”, the lecturer stressed.



So far, ten people in the NPP have filed nominations to contest in the yet-to-be-held Presidential primaries.



Candidates including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen and Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko are all in the contest.