NPP flagbearer race: Stop spreading lies about Dr. Bawumia - Ken Agyapong warned

Politics of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Frederick Opare-Ansah, a former Member of Parliament for Suhum constituency, has refuted claims attributed to Kennedy Agyapong that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has distributed pickup vehicles to woo delegates to vote for him in the New Patriotic Party's November 4 presidential election.



According to Mr. Opare-Ansah, he has sighted a video where Kennedy Agyapong is accusing the Vice President of inducing the delegates with pickups but describes the claims as "white lies".







He, however, noted that giving pickups for campaign purposes is a normal feature, so he wondered why Mr. Agyapong would kick up a fuss about it.



"Who goes into a national campaign in Ghana who doesn't buy pickups and distribute them for the purpose of prosecuting his campaign?", he questioned.



He also accused Kennedy Agyapong of equally purchasing pickups for his campaign team members, revealing that one of them, whom he mentioned as 'Chairman Short', once gave him a ride in the branded pickup.



"Kennedy Agyapong, himself, has bought a pickup for the Tamale North Chairman, Chairman Short. He has bought a pickup for the Assistant Secretary of Savannah. He has bought a pickup for the Assistant Secretary of Upper East. I can go on and on to mention the names of his people that he has bought pickups for, and all this was before the Special Delegates Election," he disclosed.



Speaking to host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Mr. Opare-Ansah warned Kennedy Agyapong to stop spreading lies about the Vice President.



"The propagation of lies, raw lies, which lead people to begin to think in a certain way about our party is not good. I have seen a video in which my big brother, Ken, claims we distributed pickups to people and so forth; all of these are white lies."



