NPP flagbearer race: Dr. Bawumia should be worried, grassroots may disappoint him - Bernard Mornah

Politics of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has cautioned Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, against complacency despite securing a convincing win in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) super delegates conference.



He disclosed that upon his interaction with some NPP grassroots in the Upper West Region, they were not impressed with the vice president’s bid to become the flagbearer of the party, because he contributed to the hardship the Akufo-Addo-led government has inflicted on Ghanaians.



The former PNC chairman warned that if the vice president’s campaign team relaxes its efforts because of the outcome of the Super Delegates Conference, they might end up losing the special delegates congress slated for November 4.



Speaking in a panel discussion on TV3 on August 28, 2023, Bernard Mornah urged Dr. Bawumia and his team to do a thorough scrutiny of the elections and focus on convincing the grassroots to seal his victory as the flagbearer of the NPP.



“In my opinion, the vice president’s office should be worried. His campaign team should do a thorough review because what transpired [at the super delegates conference] does not mean it would be the same result on November 4, it won't be. The last time I went to the Upper West region, most of the NPP members who will partake in the November 4 elections didn’t have the same mindset as President Akufo-Addo but they couldn’t speak. Because they were waiting for the super delegates conference to come to an end.



"After interacting with some of them [NPP members], they said that if the governance of President Akufo-Addo is not going well, then the vice president is part and can’t dissociate himself from it and say his ideas weren’t heeded by Akufo-Addo,” he noted.



Background



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the leading contender of the New Patriotic Party Super Delegates Conference.



Per the results, Dr Bawumia garnered 629 votes representing 68.15 percent of the total votes cast. The results are based on figures collated by 17 out 17 voting centres across the country.



Behind him was Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong who polled 132 votes representing 14.30 percent while Alan Kyerematen polled 95 votes representing 10.29 percent in the elections which took place on Saturday August 26, 2023.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto secured the fourth spot for the party’s presidential primaries with 36 votes representing 3.90%.



Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh tied in 5th position with 9 votes each representing 0.98%.



Other candidates who contested in the elections were Joe Ghartey with 4 votes, Kwadwo Poku with 3 votes, Kwabena Agyepong with 5 votes while Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku failed to secure a single vote.



The Super Delegates Conference is aimed at reducing the pool of contenders vying for the party's presidential candidacy in the upcoming 2024 general election.



Ten candidates from the NPP participated in the race, with the objective of selecting five candidates who will proceed to another round of voting in November this year



The final round will determine the substantive candidate of the NPP for the presidential election ahead of the 2024 general elections.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country



Watch the interview below



