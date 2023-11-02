NPP flagbearer race: 137 MPs behind Dr. Bawumia - Majority Chief Whip

Politics of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has said that approximately 137 Members of Parliament are firmly in support of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in his bid to become the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer on November 4.



According to him, these MPs are throwing their support behind Dr. Bawumia due to their belief in his vision, as well as his ability to handle the challenges ahead in the 2024 general elections.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb’s Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, he stated, "As for the number of MPs supporting Bawumia, it has gone up. It moved up from 85 percent to 95 percent plus. We are 138, and approximately 136/137 are all for Dr. Bawumia."



When asked about how he managed to increase the numbers of supporters, he replied, "Of course, I have spoken to many of them, but I believe they believe in the man because these are adults and experienced Members of Parliament, and they know what is good for our party and they appreciate the task ahead. They believe Ken is a good man, but they also know this is not Ken’s battle. 2024 is Dr. Bawumia’s fight; we are not taking anything from Ken."



On Saturday, November 4, 2023, the fate of Dr. Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh, will be determined as delegates gather to make the crucial decision on who will lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP).







