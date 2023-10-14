NPP flagbearer election: May the best candidate win - John Boadu

Politics of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

November 4, 2023, will be a Clash of the Titans as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) goes into the polls to elect its flagbearer.



Four aspirants in the persons of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic, Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central Member of Parliament, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, former agric minister and Thomas Addai Nimoh will be competing in the race.



However, the battle is said to be between the vice president and Kennedy Agyapong.



As the party gears up for their historic Saturday, some leading members have been predicting a win for their favorite candidate.



In view of this, the former General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show Friday morning was questioned by the host, Kwami Sefa Kayi, to name which candidate he believes will become their flagbearer.



In response, John Boadu chose the safest side and wished the "best candidate" to win. However, he made a remark that seems to foretell the winner.



He subtly said, "As to who will win, the first one has given us an indication but there are a lot who think it can change" and this he stated in reference to the party's Super Delegates Conference in which Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had an overwhelming victory by polling 629 votes while his main contenders, Kennedy Agyapong and Alan Kyerematen who has resigned from the New Patriotic Party recorded 132 and 95 votes respectively.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



