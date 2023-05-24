NPP flagbearer contest should be based on competence, not 'adru me so’ mantra - Dr. Richard Anane

Politics of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Former Minister of Health, Dr. Richard Anane has rejected proposition by NPP flagbearership hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, that he should be elected flagbearer of the NPP for next year's election because it is his time.



The former Trade Minister has been running his campaign on the theme 'Adru Me So', meaning “it is my turn” because of his previous contests.



But Richard Anane, who served as Health Minister in the Kufuor administration, says the “Adru Me So” mantra cannot be justifiable grounds to elect a flagbearer for the party.



In an interview with a TV network, Dr. Anane stressed that competence and track record should be the yardstick, not ‘it is my turn’ slogan.



"I don't know why people claim adru me so (it is their turn).”



"It is about competence and your good works. People’s belief that you're the one who can do a good job, not aduru me so”, Dr. Anane said.



The former Health Minister added that if people are claiming it is their turn due to their history with the NPP, then Vice President Dr. Bawumia can similarly lay claim to the flagbearership because his father was a founding member of the Northern People's Party, one of the political party's which formed the United Party (UP) - the party that the NPP traces its traditions to.



“In fact Vice President Bawumia’s father was part of the founders of Northern People's Party, so he can equally say it is his turn.”