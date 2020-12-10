NPP fan dies from over jubilation

General News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A New Patriotic Party supporter has lost his life while jubilating after the Electoral Commission announced Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the December 7.



The incident happened when a tipper truck collided with a motorbike at Obuasi Bossman in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti Region.



According to a report from Adomonline, the accident left another supporter’s arm chopped off while the other died on the spot.



Just after the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa declared the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the president-elect for the Republic of Ghana, some Ghanaians took to the streets to jubilate over his victory.



Many supporters clad in the party paraphernalia, mounted huge sound systems while they sang and danced to loud music across the country.



Others also stormed the residence and office of the president to celebrate with him.



President Akufo-Addo has retained his seat after a keen contest in the general elections held on December 7, 2020.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while his major contender, John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the just-ended polls.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.