NPP failed in using power for the betterment of Ghanaians – ABA Fuseini

Politics of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, ABA Fuseini, has stated that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has failed to use the power bestowed on them for the betterment of the Ghanaian people.



Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, the lawmaker stated that the NPP has no locus standi to make any promises because they are already in government and must act rather than making promises.



“The NPP is not in opposition, are they not in government? How can you hold a stick and let the dog bite you? They are holding the power and you are making promises. The NDC can make promises because they are not in power.



“The NPP has no right to make promises. They are holding the power and they ought to use the power for the betterment of the good people of our country,” the ranking Member on the Communication Committee in Parliament indicated.



Alhaji Fuseini further stated that Ghanaians must vote in the upcoming 2024 elections based on trust.



“We should be truthful to the people of this country. That is why I say that in the 2024 race, Ghanaians must look out for trust the number one thing which is trust. Who can you trust, who can look to your face and tell you the truth,” Alhaji Fuseini stated.



