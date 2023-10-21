NPP extends deadline for submission of proxy application

Politics of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has decided to extend the deadline for proxy applications for its upcoming November 4, 2023 primaries.



William Yamoah, the Secretary of the Presidential Elections Committee of the NPP, made this announcement in response to concerns raised by prospective applicants.



The new deadline for submitting proxy applications is Monday, October 23, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., granting all stakeholders ample time to meet the application requirements.



Originally, the party had set October 13, 2023, as the deadline for submitting proxy applications for the flagbearer race scheduled for November 4, 2023.



Mr. Yamoah also clarified the process for submitting proxy applications, noting that applicants should provide proof of their absence or their inability to be physically present at the voting center.



They are required to include supporting documentation, such as an affidavit or declaration from a Commissioner of Oath.



Proxy applications can be submitted in person at the NPP Headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra, or sent directly to the Secretary of the Presidential Elections Committee via email at yamolliam@yahoo.com or through WhatsApp at +233 540466684.



Furthermore, it was emphasized that the proxy list would be made publicly available for verification, and any suspected false declarations could be challenged and referred to the appropriate national institution for further investigation.



Importantly, only delegates eligible to vote in the main Congress on Saturday, November 4, 2023, will have the right to vote by proxy.