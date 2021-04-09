NPP executives take nationwide ‘thank you’ tour to the five regions of the north

Politics of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The National Executives of the NPP, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, commenced the second phase of their nationwide “thank you” tour to the northern part of the country.



The tour would take them to the Northern, North East, Upper East, Upper West, and Savanna Regions.



It is also meant to afford the party national leadership an opportunity to touch base with party grassroots, and to listen and address their legitimate concerns and grievances as part of the party’s re-energization, restructuring, and reorganization efforts.



The National Executives, led by the party National Chairman, Freddy Blay, are also using the occasion of the tour to engage the structures of the Party on ways by which they can support the Akufo-Addo government to deliver on its second-term mandate in order to enhance the party’s chances of breaking the 8-year governance cycle.



The Executives have already visited and interacted with party grassroots in the Greater Accra Region, Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo, and Bono East Regions during the first phase of this nationwide exercise.



The team that is currently touring the five regions of the north comprised the National Chairman, Freddy Blay; General Secretary, John Boadu; National 1st Vice-Chair, Rita Asobayire; National 2nd Vice Chairman, F.F Anto; National 3rd Vice-Chair, Omari Wadie; National Treasurer, Abankwa Yeboah; National Organizer, Sammi Awuku; National Nasara Coordinator, Abdul Aziz Futah; and the National Women Organizer, Kate Gyamfua.



They are being accompanied by a Deputy National Youth Organizer, Joseph Kwayaja; the party’s Director of Finance and Administration, Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah (CNN) as well as Yaw Preko and Haruna Mohammed both of whom are Deputy National Communications Directors of the Party.