NPP executives grateful to Akufo-Addo for appointing Binduri MP as deputy minister

Politics of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: Abdul- Hanan, Contributor

The New Patriotic Party executives in the Binduri constituency in the Upper East region have expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for nominating Abanga Abdulai, Member of Parliament for the area as Deputy Minister for Works and Housing designate.



The President on Wednesday announced 39 deputy ministerial nominees to serve in his government for the next four years.



The list included Mr Abanga Abdulai who won the seat for the NPP for the first time in the Fourth Republic.



An elated constituency executive in an appreciation letter to President Akuf-Addo said the party base and Kusug Traditional Area are filled with joy and happiness for the appointment of their MP to serve in his administration.



“The confidence the president has reposed on the member of parliament for Binduri is in the right direction, by virtue of the fact that, honourable Abdulai Abanga is famous for his diligence and for that matter will work assiduously to justify your choice,” the letter stated.



Read copy of appreciation letter below;



THE BINDURI NPP CONSTITUENCY EXECUTIVES



THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF GHANA



Dear Mr President,



LETTER OF APPRECIATION



It is with utmost joy and happiness that we the Constituency executives and the entire constituents of Binduri express our profound gratitude and appreciation to His Excellency the President of The Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo for the honour done us by appointing yet another son from Binduri to be part of his government, honourable Abdulai Abanga, member of parliament for Binduri Constituency, the Deputy Minister-Designate for Works and Housing.



It is refreshing to note that, honourable Abdulai Abanga is the second son from Binduri Constituency that Mr President has appointed to serve in his government, having appointed honourable Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister.





Indeed, these appointments are first of their kind in the history of the New Patriotic Party in Binduri constituency as this is also the second time the party has been able to win the parliamentary seat since 1992.



This gesture has elated almost all in the Kusuag traditional area and so we are filled with joy and happiness.



The confidence the president has reposed on the member of parliament for Binduri is in the right direction, by virtue of the fact that honourable Abdulai Abanga is famous for his diligence and for that matter will work assiduously to justify your choice.



On behalf of the leadership of the party, party supporters and sympathizers, I convey our heartfelt congratulations to our indefatigable Member of Parliament, honourable Abdulai Abanga on his appointment as the Deputy Minister-Designate for Works and Housing and say a very big Thank You to Mr President for the privilege and honour done us



Signed.......



Abolinga Francis Assibi



( Constituency Secretary)