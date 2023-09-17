NPP executive makes more revelations about Adwoa Safo as she rubbishes public apology

Politics of Sunday, 17 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jennifer Oforiwaah Queen has expressed her frustration regarding the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



Recall that Adwoa Safo faced scrutiny when she was absent from parliamentary and government duties for a prolonged nine-month period. This absence led to her dismissal as the Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, and calls for her removal as an MP.



After returning to the country, Sarah Adwoa Safo expressed her intention to run for parliament again and issued an apology to the NPP and her constituents for her behaviour.



Jennifer Oforiwaah Queen conveyed the sentiments of constituents who are disappointed with the MP's conduct toward the constituency. She emphasized that Adwoa Safo wouldn't have been elected without the support of her constituents.



Furthermore, Queen highlighted a recurring pattern of the MP’s behaviour.



She stated, "In 2012, after winning the elections, she left the constituency without explanation, and the same pattern repeated in 2016 and 2020."



Regarding Adwoa Safo's role as the former Minister of Gender, Queen raised concerns about her performance.



"She was responsible for issues concerning children on the streets, women facing rape and abuse, and recent cases of rape and murder. I haven't seen any significant actions during her time in office."



Queen also recounted an incident involving the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, who she referred to as Maa Frema.



According to her, Maa Frema visited Adwoa Safo at her home but was made to wait for four hours.

Jennifer Oforiwaah Queen expressed her disappointment in Adwoa Safo's failure to consider her party affiliation.



She stated, "I expected this girl to come and apologize. That’s what she always does. She should have thought about the fact that she belongs to a political party."



Jenifer Queen's resentment with Sarah Adwoa Safo stem from her extended absence from parliamentary duties, perceived neglect of her constituency, and concerns about her performance as the former Minister of Gender.



