NPP evenly distributing development across the country – Ntim

Politics of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Ntim says the Akufo-Addo led government has not been bias in the distribution of developmental projects across the country.



According to him, the government is fairly sharing the national cake to all regions of the country whether or not the governing party is popular in those areas.



Chairman Ntim who was speaking on Oman FM’s Boiling Point show monitored by Kasapafmonline.com said the Volta Region has not been unfairly treated in this regard.



“We all know that in the Volta Region, the NPP does not do well during elections. So, if the government wants to execute developmental projects where it can get votes during election, then the government should certainly not consider the Volta Region where the NPP always gets low votes. One would have asked what the government’s business in the Volta Region is, knowing that is not a favourable ground.



“But the Akufo-Addo government has ensured the people of the Volta Region have a fair share of development because they are also Ghanaians and deserve to get what is going on in Accra. The people of North- East Region also deserve what is going on in Accra. So, the NPP government is spreading developmental projects everywhere, irrespective of whether we are popular in those regions or not.”



He cited the newly constructed ultra-modern market at Ho as one of the many projects that have been executed in the Volta Region, adding that the government will continue to drive development in that region once funds are available.