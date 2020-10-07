General News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

NPP doesn’t have vigilante groups, it’s in your own imagination - Buaben Asamoa to Nketia

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, NPP Communications Director

Communications Director for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa has refuted claims by the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia that government has recruited vigilante groups to the military ahead of December 7.



According to Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the idea of vigilante groups exists only in Johnson Asiedu Nketia‘s own imagination.



He said the NPP does not have any vigilante groups.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Mr. Nketia reiterated that the NPP is committed to peace and stability in the country and would not compromise on that.



Rather he says, the NDC General secretary ought to work towards the disbandment of vigilante group, “The Hawks” which he believes belongs to the party



“We (NPP) don’t have a vigilante group, it is in his imagination. The NPP does not have any vigilante groups, he should go and deal with the hawks, and he should go and disarm his hawks. If he intends to use vigilante groups, then it is his business and the law of vigilantism will deal with him. The NPP is a responsible party and we don't do violence. The NDC leader, John Dramani Mahama prides himself of being very violent and we are not violent. We will rely on security agencies and our good records to win the 2020 elections.” He said.





