NPP disappointed you, run as independent candidate in 2024 - Groups 'petition' Ken Agyapong

Politics of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region are urging the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, to decline an offer to become the running mate for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party's presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



These individuals, largely comprising members of volunteer groups that campaigned for Kennedy Agyapong during the NPP's presidential primaries, are citing perceived bias in favour of Mahamudu Bawumia during the primary.



According to the groups during a press conference held on November 27, 2023, in the Ashanti region, Agyapong is the ideal candidate to lead the country, and they are encouraging him to consider running as an independent candidate in the upcoming presidential elections.



Expressing their concerns, the leadership of the groups asserted that they were going to submit a petition to Kennedy Agyapong even though the MP is currently not in the country to outline their grievances.



They have also announced plans for a series of engagements to ensure that their concerns are adequately addressed.



“We are the volunteer groups and of course the leaders of the volunteer group in the Ashanti region who campaigned for Honourable Kennedy Akompreko Agyapong in the just past/immediate NPP presidential or flagbearership election.



“It has become necessary for us to come out today with this very important press conference. Again, after this press conference, we also going to present a very important petition to the Honourable Kennedy Akompreko Agyapong, currently.



“We all know that honourable is not in the country for now but we want him to have time in his comfort zone to meditate on our petition so that before he arrives, he will be able to give us a solution to this particular petition,” convener of the group said during the press conference.



He continued “…we like to petition the honourable through this letter and all that we want to tell honourable today is that we want him to become the president or the next president of this country.



“The reason is that we, the volunteer group or the leaders of volunteer groups in the Ashanti region, who campaign tirelessly for you across the length and breadth of the region have realized that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been unfair to you as a candidate.



“We can confidently say that the NPP has disappointed you and perhaps Ghanaians by not giving you the opportunity to lead the party as flagbearer for 2024… honourable we are here today to plead with you that never join them on any campaign platform because you are the only person that the success of the country lies in your hands and we believe that Insha Allah, you will be the next president of this country coming 2024.



“…it is also rumoured that they want to appoint you as a running mate to Alhaji Dr Bawumia, and that can't be possible,” he added.







