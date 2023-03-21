NPP directs for party flags be flown at half-mast for the next 7 days

Politics of Tuesday, 21 March 2023



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed that party flags be flown at half-mast for the next seven days at the national headquarters and in the respective regions.



This is in honour of Dr. Akoto Osei who passed on this Monday, March 20, 2023.



The late Akoto Osei was a leading member of the NPP, and served as a Member of Parliament for the Old Tafo Constituency on the ticket of the party for 20 years.



He was also a renowned statesman having served this country with distinction as a Minister of State at the Finance Ministry during the Kufour administration, and later as a Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation in the first term of the Akufo-Addo administration.



The late distinguished banker, as he was known to all, embodied humility, dedication and selflessness in his service to party and country.



In a release, the party sent his heartfelt condolence to the family.



“The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has received with profound shock and disbelief news of the passing of Hon. Dr. Akoto Osei, which sad event occurred on Monday, March 20, 2023.



“The Party extends its heartfelt condolences to his immediate family and also commiserates with the rest of the nation for the painful loss of this illustrious citizen.



“In honour of his memory, the NPP directs that all Party flags at the national headquarters and in the respective regions and constituencies be flown at half-mast for the next seven days.



“May the soul of our dearly departed find comfort in God’s bosom, and may the family he left behind, and indeed, all of us in the Party and beyond find fortitude to bear this great loss,” the statement added.



