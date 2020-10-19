Regional News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

NPP did not undertake a single project at Ngleshie-Amanfrom - Eric Sosu

MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro Constituency, Habib Saad

A communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Sosu, has alleged that there has not been a single developmental project in the Ngleshie-Amanfrom constituency since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took over.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the NDC’s candidate, Alexander Ackuako, will massively win the 2020 seat for the party.



He added that for the past four years, the constituency has not seen any significant improvement, hence the need to vote against the NPP's MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro Constituency, Habib Saad in this year’s elections.



"We haven’t seen any significant development in the past four years and, so, we will go back for the seat. NDC will reclaim the seat come December 7, 2020."



He said all the developmental projects undertaken in the constituency were by the NDC.



"When you talk about electricity extension, water extension, road networks, we should ask the NPP what they have added,” he stated.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.