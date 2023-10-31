NPP diaspora group endorses Bawumia, touts his unprecedented achievements

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: Nana Peprah

Members of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the diaspora have massively endorsed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the flagbearership slot.



Touting his achievements, the group urged NPP delegates to vote massively for Dr. Bawumia since he is the only one who can help the party break the eight and continue with the good policies of the current administration, based on his track record and experience.



Addressing a press conference in Kumasi on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, Kingsley Ahenkora-Duodu, chairman of the group said, their decision was borne out of the fact that Dr. Bawumia is the grassroots choice, and the most competent among the other contenders.



According to him, Dr. Bawumia's unprecedented record as Vice President in the history of Ghana worth him a great leadership role and president for that matter.



He said Dr. Bawumia is the only sure bet for the continuity of Ghana's transforming policies set up by the current NPP government.



With the introduction of his digital policies, the group touted Dr. Bawumia for being able to end most of the loopholes in many of the sectors such as the health, electricity, airport, license office, procurement office, and immigration among others.



"From his court testimony in 2012, his visibility and competence as a Vice President, we can all testify how impactful he has been."



Trumpeting other achievements, they listed e-smart driver's licence, mobile money interoperability system, paperless port system, electronic renewal of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Ghana Post GPS, e-immigration system and being part of the e-initiatives been spiked by the Nana Addi, Bawumia led NPP government.



On his part, Mr. Baba Awal who is the vice chairman for the Diaspora 4DMB said, all the members within countries such as Germany, the USA, the UK, South Africa, Holland, Spain among others, unanimously give their support to the Vice President.



Urging delegates to vote for him, the vice chairman said, Dr. Bawumia was the only person who stood tall to beat up the NDC's presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama.



"The NDC is much aware and that is why Mahama used to say the NPP will use and dump a northerner. That is not our major concern, but, we want to prove him wrong. Bawumia has been the NDC's nightmare and that's why they always want to make him unpopular," he said.



Some members who spoke to this writer in a sideline interview also said, the only person who can continue with the good policies of the NPP was Dr. Bawumia, hence, their call on the delegates.