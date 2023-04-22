NPP delegates urged to choose true and honest parliamentary aspirants

Politics of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Source: GNA

Alex Fosu, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, has urged delegates of the party to choose true and honest parliamentary aspirants in the upcoming primaries.



He said by so doing, they would be assisting the party to break the eight agenda in the 2024 elections.



Mr Fosu gave the advice when he spoke with the media at Agona Swedru in the Agona West Constituency of the Central Region.



He said delegates by virtue of their positions, took decisions on parliamentary aspirants and by that they should not allow money to sway them to choose good candidates for the party.



“Nobody is claiming that it is bad for them to reject any offer that may come from aspiring candidates, but they need to be circumspect in accepting offers to vote for rightful and marketable candidates,” Mr Fosu stated.



He said: “As delegates you have a crucial role to play in the determination of the fortunes of the party during this critical moment of selection of candidates for the party. We want trustworthy, visionary and innovative persons to lead the party to break the eight in 2024 elections.



“Please try to avoid exchanging your votes with frozen chicken and 10 kilos of perfume rice to choose a candidate whose image could become a stumbling block and impede the chances of the party,” he cautioned.



Mr Fosu called on the delegates to elect someone who could deliver to attract floating voters.



He expressed concern over the indiscriminate suspensions of some party members in the Agona West Constituency and said the situation could have negative effects on the party’s fortunes in the elections.



Mr Fosu called on the central regional and national executives of the party to intervene to change the situation.