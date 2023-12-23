NPP delegates demand apology from Bongo MP

Politics of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Akyem Swedru of the Eastern region are demanding an apology from the Member of Parliament for Bongo, Edward Abambire Bawa.



The delegates have condemned the Bongo lawmaker for peddling what they have described as falsehood against the Controller and Accountant-General.



Bawa is alleged to have accused the Controller and Accountant-General Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem of putting over 200 delegates in the Akyem Swedru Constituency on government payroll in preparation for his bid to contest the Akyem Swedru seat.



The Bongo MP speaking on TV3's Key Points programme on December 9, 2023, is said to have disclosed that the delegates openly confirmed this on air, expressing his concern over the lack of action from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in investigating the matter.



Convener of the angry delegates, Nana Ofosu Afrifa addressing the media at Akyem Swedru dismissed the MP's allegation and demanded that he retract or face the wrath of the delegates.



He maintained that Bawa only exposed his ignorance and grand scheme to tarnish the image of Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem with no proof.



He has asserted that Mr. Bawa has been misled only to destroy Akwasi Kwaning-Bosompem merely on his decision to contest the Akyem Swedru seat.



“We want to advise Edward Bawa to be circumspect and get his facts right before coming on air to talk about the Controller and Accountant General".



He should not engage in cheap politics or allow himself to be used to destroy someone who has at all times remained credible and of high integrity, he re-emphasized.



Nana Ofosu Afrifa was quick to welcome the call by Mr. Bawa on the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate the matter.



Yet, he is optimistic that the Controller and Accountant General will be exonerated should the OSP show interest in investigating the allegation.



He thus refuted assertions by the Bongo MP labeling it as untrue, mendacious and entreated the general public to disregard it.



