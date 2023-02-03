NPP decides to consult further on dates for primaries

Politics of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The New Patriotic Party could not settle on a date for its presidential and parliamentary primaries after its meeting on Thursday, 2 February 2023.



The General Secretary of the party, Mr Justin Frimpong Koduah, told the media after a closed-door meeting: “I am sorry to disappoint you that from the Steering Committee through to NEC and National Council (NC), it has been resolved that as a party, we need to do further consultation on the timelines for the presidential and parliamentary elections and within the shortest time possible, we will come out with the timelines for our presidential and parliamentary elections”.



“As a party, we believe in consensus-building and we recognise the views of each stakeholder in our deliberations, so, we want to come out with a date that is built on consensus and once that is done, we will tell you when the timelines will come,” Mr Koduah said.



Just some days ago, a former MP, Mr Kwasi Addai-Nimoh, joined the flagbearer race of the governing party.



“I am humbled that my astute team has assessed my qualifications and motivations using some three criteria. Driven by my personal convictions, I am confident that my professional background and values can be useful in shaping the necessary initiatives that will significantly improve our country coupled with the clarion call I have been receiving over these last years from our party members, rank and file and from wide consultations with elders of the party, I, Addai-Nimoh, have thereby decided and officially announcing my candidacy to be elected as the next flagbearer of the NPP", Mr Addai-Nimoh announced to journalists.



Already Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen resigned a few weeks ago and subsequently announced his bid for the slot.



Agric Minister Owusu Afritie Akoto followed suit.



Also, Asain Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has been rallying support to win the slot ahead of the 2024 polls.



A recent survey by two organisations claimed delegates of the NPP prefer Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to Mr Kyerematen and Mr Agyapong.



Others such as Mr Kwabena Agyepong and Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku have also hinted at running for the slot.