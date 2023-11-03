NPP decides: How each flagbearer hopeful of the NPP performed in 2014

General News of Friday, 3 November 2023

In about 24 hours, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will make a major decision ahead of its attempt to become the first political party in Ghana to seamlessly win more than two elections.



The election of a flagbearer of the party, which will be determined by over 200,000 delegates, will take place simultaneously across all the regions of the country on Saturday, November 4, 2023.



Regarded as one of the most crucial elections of the party since the sitting president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, won his last major contest in 2014, many election watchers are on edge to see how this poll turns out.



In the contest, the sitting Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, will lock horns in an anticipated keen contest.



But before the numbers of this pending 2023 contest trickle in, GhanaWeb takes a look back on the 2014 contest that brought in Akufo-Addo as the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer – the last one before he was elected president of Ghana.



In the 2014 contest, three main contenders were on the ballot sheets of the NPP flagbearer race: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Alan Kyerematen, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



Following the contest on Saturday, October 18, 2014, the following are the results that were declared:



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – 117,413 representing 94.35%



Alan Kyerematen – 15,908 representing 4.75%



Francis Addai-Nimoh - 1198 representing 0.91%



Ahead of the vote on November 4, 2023, the party has released a list of the electoral college as follows:



Polling Station Executives – 193,110



Electoral Area Coordinators – 6,272



Constituency Officers – 4,675



Constituency Council of Elders – 1,375



MPs/MMDCEs – 398



Overseas Branches – 324



TESCON – 291



Regional Officers – 272



National Council – 61



Foundation Members – 50



Patrons and Council of Elders – 30



Ministers/Deputy Ministers – 28



