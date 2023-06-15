NPP constituency youth organisers in Accra have not endorsed Bawumia - Youth Organisers

Politics of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A group of all the constituency youth organisers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Greater Accra Region have disassociated themselves from the decision of their regional youth organiser, Moses Abor, to openly declare support for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Making this known through a statement signed by the constituency youth organisers, they said that the decision of their regional executive was not one derived through a consensus.



“His decision is a sole decision and must be seen as such. We will like to state with no fear and favour as follows; that there was no consensus made between the Youth Wing and the Regional Youth Organizer to openly declare support for DMB,” the statement said.



The Greater Accra Region Youth Organizers also explained that while they are eager to Break the 8 with the NPP in Ghana’s political history, they do not think this is the way to go.



They added that it is early days yet, and against the party’s rules and regulations for their regional boss to be openly declaring support for the vice president.



The group further noted that they are of the view that the regional youth organiser is only doing this for his own interest.



“That the party has a crucial election in 2024, and the youth wing wants to break the eight even more than anyone else.



“However, our regional boss should tread cautiously and not do things that will foil our chances and jeopardize the future of the Youth Front.



“We believe that openly declaring support for any candidate is not good for the party at this moment and we wish to state emphatically that Hon. Moses Abor is doing this for his own personal interest and not for the Youth Wing,” the statement added.



Read the full statement below:



THE GREATER ACCRA CONSTITUENCY YOUTH ORGANIZERS DISASSOCIATE THEMSELVES FROM ABOR'S SOLE DECISION.





The Greater Accra regional youth wing disassociates itself from our regional youth organizers' decision to openly declare support for His Excellency Dr. Mahmood BAWUMIA.



His decision is a sole decision and must be seen as such. We will like to state with no fear and Favour as follows;



1. That there was no consensus made between the Youth Wing and the Regional Youth Organizer to openly declare support for DMB.





2. That, we are the party officers and the rules and regulations of the party is against any party officer to openly support any candidate.



3. We will like to use this opportunity to advice our regional boss to take a second look at the party rules and regulations and advice himself accordingly.



4. That the party has a crucial election in 2024, and the youth wing wants to break the eight even more than anyone else.



However, our Regional boss should thread cautiously and not do things that will toil our chances and Jeopardize the future of the Youth Front.



We believe that openly declaring support for any candidate is not good for the party at this moment and we wish to state emphatically that Hon. Moses Abor is doing this for his own personal interest and not for the Youth Wing.



We humbly call on our national executives to call The Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer Hon. Moses Abor and his Deputy Hon. Mandela Wiafe to order since his action goes against the guidelines and codes of conduct outlined by the General Secretary which was approved by the National Council.



In conclusion, all the aspirants contesting for the elections are our fathers and we cannot openly support any of them, however, the Greater Accra Youth Organizers are ready to work with whoever is elected as flagbearer of our dear party to help win the 2024 General Elections which is our ultimate goal.



Signed

Greater Accra Region Youth Organizers



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV











You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:











AE/WA